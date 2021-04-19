Lanett Police to curtail mass gatherings in West Shawmut after citizen concerns

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Lanett police are posting extra patrols in the West Shawmut area after citizen complaints of mass gatherings involving drinking, drug use, erratic driving, and weapons.

“For the past two weekends, hundreds of individuals have descended upon the West Shawmut in mass gatherings. Many attendees have engaged in drinking in public, unlawful drug usage, reckless driving, racing on the highway, and blocking the roadways,” said Chief Johnny Wood Jr.

Wood says citizens have reached out to council persons, the mayor, and his office regarding groups of individuals carrying out these types of gatherings and the possibility that future events are being planned.

“In response to these concerns, the Lanett Police Department will be placing additional patrol units in the community to curtail these large events from forming. The Lanett Police Department will be strictly enforcing DUI and alcohol-related offenses, reckless driving and racing, weapons-related offenses, unlawful vehicles on the highway such as ATVs, dirt bikes, golf carts, and any other crimes that are disruptive to the peace and dignity of our city,” said Chief Wood.

Wood says they will follow protocol and procedures.

“We have been and will always be a professional police department. Officers will have clear instructions as they do on all operations. We respectfully request assistance from individuals in the community to discourage attendance to these types of events and assist the police department in keeping order and safety,” said Chief Wood.

Citizens with any concerns can call the non-emergency service at 334-576-0914. If you have an emergency, please use 911.