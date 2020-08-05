Lanett’s mayor speaks on the investigation into his alleged ethics violations

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – News 3 has confirmed Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy is under investigation by the Alabama Ethics Commission and now the Attorney General’s Office for alleged violations of the ethics law.

News 3 reached out to Mayor McCoy, who says he continues to hold himself to the highest standard as he serves the city of Lanett.

“Today in Montgomery, the Alabama Ethics Commission determined that probable cause exists that an ethics violation may have been committed by me. These allegations have been made against me in an attempt to impugn my character and to embarrass the City of Lanett. Unfortunately, this is the type scrutiny one must endure when they offer themselves to public service, especially during the political season. I look forward to the opportunity to discuss this matter with the Attorney General’s office and present my position as to any questions raised. I certainly do not agree even with the inference of probable cause. We as a city will move forward from this and not be deterred thereby. I will continue to hold myself to the highest standard as I continue to serve the citizens of this great city,” shared McCoy.

News 3 is reaching out to the Alabama Ethics Commission and the Attorney General’s Office. They typically do not comment on these types of cases until resolution.

