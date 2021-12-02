Law enforcement agencies post tributes to fallen Wilcox County deputy

(WKRG) — Wednesday afternoon, two Wilcox County sheriff’s deputies responding to a domestic violence call were shot. One deputy, Madison Nicholson, died while being transported to a Mobile hospital.

Law enforcement agencies across the region are posting tributes to the fallen deputy and offering their words of support to the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office.

The Eufala Police Department posted to Facebook Wednesday night, saying “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office also created a Facebook post to offer prayers to the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shared a graphic on Facebook, soliciting prayers for the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office also posted about the deadly shooting, asking for the community to join them in praying for the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office.

Across state lines, the Pensacola Police Department offered their condolences. “Tonight, before you sleep, please say a prayer for the fallen, his family, and the small communities in Wilcox County. Also, say a prayer for those of us still running to help the victims of crimes yet to come,” the department said in a Facebook post.