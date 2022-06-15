UKRAINE (WHNT) – A Lawrence County man who is in Ukraine hasn’t been heard from in a week.

Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, of Trinity, volunteered to help fight with the Ukrainian Army in their current war against Russia,

Congressman Robert Aderholt released a statement after Huynh family contacted him asking for help.

“The family of Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, of Trinity, Alabama in Lawrence County, reached out to my office this week. Huynh, a former U.S. service member, volunteered to go fight with the Ukrainian Army in their current war against Russia. “According to Huynh’s family, they have not been in contact with him since June 8, 2022 when he was in the Kharkiv area of Ukraine. As you can imagine, his loved ones are very concerned about him. My office has placed inquires with both the United States Department of State and the Federal Bureau of Investigation trying to get any information possible. “While my office works to get more details, I would ask everyone to pray for Andy’s safety and to pray for the comfort of his family back in Lawrence County.” Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04)

Aderholt’s office confirmed a second Alabama man, Alexander Drueke, 39 of Tuscaloosa, is also missing. Senators Shelby and Tuberville and Congresswoman Sewell are assisting Drueke’s family.