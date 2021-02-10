 

Lee Co. Corrections Officer charged with smuggling cell phone to inmate

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Corrections officer found himself on the other side of a jail cell after being arrested by his former agency for two counts of Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st degree. 

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested D’Mario Jones, 27, of Columbus, GA, on February 9. Jones had worked at the detention center for seven months. Jones has since been released on a $10,000 bond. 

Mr. Jones was formally employed as a corrections officer with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. 

Investigators say evidence indicates Jones on multiple occasions was providing cell phones and related equipment to an inmate and in return was receiving payment from family members of the inmate. 

The investigation is continuing, and more people may be arrested.

Sheriff Jay Jones says detention center operations involve constant monitoring of security procedures and protocols and the actions of other corrections officers played a significant role in the detection of Jones‘s alleged actions and identification of others who may be involved.

“As public safety officers, we all take an oath to provide for the preservation of law and the protection of our community. When we discover someone in our ranks has broken that oath, it’s our duty to act swiftly and decisively in a fair manner to remove that person and hold them accountable. Anything less would be a disservice to the vast majority of law-enforcement officers who display professionalism and integrity every day and to the citizens we serve,” said Sheriff Jones.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Laken sheriff’s office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

