Lee County considering curbside trash pickup as dumpster sites overflow

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Overflowing dumpsters at all 15 Lee County trash collection sites has families and government leaders concerned about health and environmental impacts. Now, in an exclusive report, News 3 has an overview of the issue and why county leaders are considering a historic change to how families take out the trash.
Images of overflowing dumpsters over the weekend provided to News 3 are critical for Lee county Engineer Justin Hardee.
“It is absolutely a priority and has been a priority for some time. We are aware of what the sites look like, and they are always worse on Monday,” said Hardee.
Growth is overwhelming the system and has been for years.
“In 2010, we handled over 27,000 tons of trash out in the county. In 2020, the largest year we have had, we handled over 37,000. That’s 10,000 pounds in growth for a system that has not seen any growth. Our system was designed to handle less than half of the population we currently have right now,” said Hardee.
The pandemic made it worse—families at staying home more and creating more trash. As quarantine impacts sanitation crews, other departments and employees are working seven days a week and overtime to keep up. Meanwhile, the county is struggling to hire more workers. Positions are open, but few are applying.
“I am very proud of the employees and how they are handling this. We are trying to get them help,” said Hardee.
Overflowing trash means health and environmental hazards. Trash is meant to be contained in dumpsters. However, it’s piling up outside the bins. Excessive trash is blowing off the sites, littering roadways and land surrounding collection areas. When it rains, there is the potential for contaminated water run-off. Plus, people are physically walking through trash at the sites.
Lee County is one of the last areas in Alabama using collection sites for trash. Illegal dumping is a problem as Hardee says fencing can’t be used at all locations. They have tried cameras, but Hardee says it’s not a viable option. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says deputies are patrolling the sites as best as they can. They are giving warnings and writing tickets too. Illegal dumping is punishable by a fine of up to $500.
Hardee says transitioning to curbside pickup is being considered as the long-term solution.
“There are different curbside options out there. We are looking at evaluating the curbside pickup, whether it be a county-run system or if we privatize. We are talking to other counties who have this and vendors and putting info together. We are working with the County Administrator about what the county can afford, and the County Commission will be making some difficult decisions to bring a solution to this problem,” said Hardee.
Hardee does not have a timeline but hopes to present options to the commission soon. Right now, Lee County families pay $18 per month or $222 per year to be able to dump their trash at sites. Hardee says there are services open for residents to pick up their trash and haul it to the dumpster for them. Hardee says those services range anywhere between $14 and $22 per month on top of the $18 county fee. Hardee is hopeful curbside pickup costs can be kept the same or slightly higher than what residents pay now to dump at collection sites. Hardee says they are still crunching the numbers to figure out the best possible solution.
“We want it to be as efficient as possible, providing the best quality service,” said Hardee.
News 3 will update you as a more definite plan develops and provide you with the details.
While county leaders work on short and long-term solutions, families are asked to please help out by reusing, reducing, and recycling trash. Here are eight suggestions you can implement right now to reduce waste and save money too:
- Use a reusable bottle/cup for beverages on-the-go
You might already have a reusable water bottle, but do you use it all the time? You can put that reusable bottle to use, save money, and reduce waste. By taking your own water with you, you’ll also reduce your chances of purchasing more expensive beverages on-the-go. This will eliminate the one-time-use containers they come in. While most cans and bottles can be recycled, they require a lot of energy to be produced, shipped to the bottling facility, and then to the store for purchase.
- Use reusable grocery bags, and not just for groceries
Just like a reusable water bottle, you may already have a reusable grocery bag, though it’s often forgotten at home. Try writing BAGS on the top of your grocery list to help you remember, or keep them in the back seat where they aren’t as easy to forget. Many grocery stores will provide a 5 cent per bag refund so you’ll save a few cents while reducing your usage of one-time-use plastic bags.
- Purchase wisely and recycle
You can reduce the amount of waste you produce by purchasing products that come with less packaging and/or come in packaging that can be recycled.
- Compost it!
Did you know as much as 25% of the items in your trash could potentially be removed from the waste stream and composted in your backyard? Your fruit and vegetable scraps, eggshells, coffee grounds, grass clippings, and leaves can all be composted. While composting requires more effort than the previously mentioned lifestyle changes, it will provide you with a beneficial return on your investment of time and effort. Depending on the conditions, you may have compost in 3 to 12 months to use in your garden. You’ll save on fertilizers and if you grow your own vegetables, you’ll likely see improved yields. The organic matter will also act as a sponge to absorb more water, meaning you might not need to water your plants as much, saving you money and time.
- Avoid single-use food and drink containers and utensils
Whenever possible, try to avoid single-use coffee cups, disposable utensils, straws, and napkins. Some businesses will even give you a discount on your coffee for bringing your own mug. Keep a set of silverware at work along with a plate, bowl, and cup that you can wash and reuse. Skip the plastic straw altogether or buy reusable metal ones instead. Remember, a lot of these items are made from plastic, had to be delivered by a truck, and will end up in a landfill once we have used them one time. Anything we can do to reduce our use of these products adds up to make a big impact.
- Buy secondhand items and donate used goods
Before you go buy something new, consider buying it used, which can also save you lots of money. That can mean buying secondhand clothes at Goodwill, used furniture and repurposed construction materials at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, or searching Craigslist for a deal on a bicycle. By purchasing secondhand items, you’ll be supporting local charities in addition to saving items from ending up in the dump.
- Shop local farmers markets and buy in bulk to reduce packaging
Shopping at your local farmers’ market is a win-win. First, you’ll be supporting local farmers while also getting fresher ingredients than you might find in the big-box grocery store. Food produced locally doesn’t have to be shipped as far or refrigerated in transit. Local farmers often rely on less packaging, and many are happy to have you return last week’s berry basket or egg carton for use next week. You can also majorly reduce packaging waste by shopping at stores that sell food in bulk, but you’ll need to come prepared with your own containers.
- Curb your use of paper: mail, receipts, magazines
In today’s digital world, most companies offer bills by email, and some even offer incentives to do so. More stores are offering e-receipts, too, which are great because they’re harder to lose if you need to make a return. Consider digital subscriptions for your favorite magazines that you can read on your tablet or computer. Digital subscriptions are often a little cheaper than the hard-copy version, as well.