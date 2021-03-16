Lee County considering curbside trash pickup as dumpster sites overflow

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Overflowing dumpsters at all 15 Lee County trash collection sites has families and government leaders concerned about health and environmental impacts. Now, in an exclusive report, News 3 has an overview of the issue and why county leaders are considering a historic change to how families take out the trash.

Images of overflowing dumpsters over the weekend provided to News 3 are critical for Lee county Engineer Justin Hardee.

“It is absolutely a priority and has been a priority for some time. We are aware of what the sites look like, and they are always worse on Monday,” said Hardee.

Growth is overwhelming the system and has been for years.

“In 2010, we handled over 27,000 tons of trash out in the county. In 2020, the largest year we have had, we handled over 37,000. That’s 10,000 pounds in growth for a system that has not seen any growth. Our system was designed to handle less than half of the population we currently have right now,” said Hardee.

The pandemic made it worse—families at staying home more and creating more trash. As quarantine impacts sanitation crews, other departments and employees are working seven days a week and overtime to keep up. Meanwhile, the county is struggling to hire more workers. Positions are open, but few are applying.

“I am very proud of the employees and how they are handling this. We are trying to get them help,” said Hardee.

Overflowing trash means health and environmental hazards. Trash is meant to be contained in dumpsters. However, it’s piling up outside the bins. Excessive trash is blowing off the sites, littering roadways and land surrounding collection areas. When it rains, there is the potential for contaminated water run-off. Plus, people are physically walking through trash at the sites.

Lee County is one of the last areas in Alabama using collection sites for trash. Illegal dumping is a problem as Hardee says fencing can’t be used at all locations. They have tried cameras, but Hardee says it’s not a viable option. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says deputies are patrolling the sites as best as they can. They are giving warnings and writing tickets too. Illegal dumping is punishable by a fine of up to $500.

Hardee says transitioning to curbside pickup is being considered as the long-term solution.

“There are different curbside options out there. We are looking at evaluating the curbside pickup, whether it be a county-run system or if we privatize. We are talking to other counties who have this and vendors and putting info together. We are working with the County Administrator about what the county can afford, and the County Commission will be making some difficult decisions to bring a solution to this problem,” said Hardee.

Hardee does not have a timeline but hopes to present options to the commission soon. Right now, Lee County families pay $18 per month or $222 per year to be able to dump their trash at sites. Hardee says there are services open for residents to pick up their trash and haul it to the dumpster for them. Hardee says those services range anywhere between $14 and $22 per month on top of the $18 county fee. Hardee is hopeful curbside pickup costs can be kept the same or slightly higher than what residents pay now to dump at collection sites. Hardee says they are still crunching the numbers to figure out the best possible solution.

“We want it to be as efficient as possible, providing the best quality service,” said Hardee.

News 3 will update you as a more definite plan develops and provide you with the details.

While county leaders work on short and long-term solutions, families are asked to please help out by reusing, reducing, and recycling trash. Here are eight suggestions you can implement right now to reduce waste and save money too: