Lee County couple reunited after 39-day COVID-19 hospitalization

Lee County, Ala, (WRBL) – He spent 39 days inside EAMC’s ICU fighting COVID-19, while his wife held a prayerful vigil outside. Now, Mike and Betsy Osburn are once again reunited and sharing their gratefulness with the hospital heroes who saved his life and a community of friends and strangers who lifted them when they were at their lowest.

Betsy and Mike Osburn radiate joy and gratefulness. Their love story feels even more precious after Mike survived a horrific battle with the novel virus.

“I feel wonderful. I enjoy each day. It’s the small things that you take for granted you appreciate. You feel like a caged bird that is free now,” shared Mike.

During Mike’s hospitalization, Betsy sat outside along Pepperell Parkway across her husband’s ICU room at EAMC. Betsy, friends, and family held a vigil while holding up signs for Mike and his health care heroes.

“It was answered prayers. He was in the hospital for 39 days, and that was probably the hardest time of my life,” shared Betsy.

Betsy and Mike say they will forever be grateful to EAMC’s staff.

“They performed a miracle on Mike. God saved him, but they sure were the tools that made it possible for him to come home to me,” shared Betsy.

Mike had no idea his wife’s vigil outside the hospital had gotten so much attention until after he was discharged. Mike did say his wife seemed to be well known around the ICU floor.

“Whenever I came off the vent, I had a number of nurses stop by and say, ‘You must be MIke,’ and I said, “yes I am” and they said, ‘You have the most wonderful wife,” said Mike.

At 48-years old, COVID-19’s aftermath is still taking its toll on Mike, perfectly healthy before the virus.

“My left foot is numb, and my right thigh is numb. I am still short-winded when I walk up hills or steps. You don’t feel as strong as you did. But my doctors do hope that will resolve itself in time,” said Mike.

While they are together again, the couple prays for other families who remain apart as they wage their war with the virus.

“There is true love in east Alabama, and we were shown love, and we will never be able to thank you enough,” said the couple.

The Osburn family urges everyone to continue taking the virus seriously – by wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands.

