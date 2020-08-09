Lee County DA: Human Trafficking investigation leads to arrests

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Three people are facing Human Trafficking charges in Lee County after a massive weekend operation involving multiple agencies, according to the District Attorney.

“A near fourteen-hour operation was undertaken overnight targeting human trafficking in Lee County. The operation was lead by ALEA SBI with participation from Auburn Police Divison, Opelika Police Department, Department of Homeland Security, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County District Attorney’s Office,” said District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

Hughes says multiple arrests were made. According to records and arrest reports from the Lee County Detention Facility, three people were arrested Saturday night and Sunday morning. 

Victoria Rowe, Robert Howell, and Ashley Cason all face Human Trafficking 2nd-degree charges and are being held at the Lee County Detention facility on $100,000 bonds each. 

District Attorney Hughes did not comment further on the specific arrests or share any further details regarding the ongoing investigation.

“This multi-agency undertaking shows how seriously State, Federal, and Lee County law enforcement takes human trafficking in our community and the efforts we will undertake to combat the problem and rescue the victims caught up in this scourge,” said Hughes.

News 3 will continue to follow the story and bring you details as they become available. 

