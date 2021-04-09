Lee County Deputies save driver from fiery crash after high-speed chase

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A driver leading Lee County Deputies on a high-speed chase finds himself being rescued by their hands.

Jeffery Spence faces multiple charges after deputies arrested him shortly after they saved him from a burning vehicle Thursday night.

Lee County resident Ben Overall captured the dramatic rescue on video after the chase had ended. The video shows several deputies rushing to help the driver escape from an overturned vehicle as flames licked the back of the car.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says it’s all in a day’s work.

“The Deputies were doing their job, plain and simple. They are doing what they are trained to do, and they protected that driver,” said Sheriff Jones.

Jones says Thursday night deputies tried to stop Jeffery Spence along Interstate 85 for a suspected switched tag. The seven-minute chase ended along Highway 51, thankfully, with no serious injuries. Spence was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

“He swerved into a lane of oncoming traffic, swerved back, then he lost control of the vehicle into the side of a ditch. The vehicle flipped upon impact and was upside down in the ditch. We would rather be doing anything in the world than have to engage in pursuits like this, but sometimes we feel it in certain circumstances; it’s necessary. We do have guidelines and procedures we adhere to for the safety of the public when doing so,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.’

Sheriff Jones asks all drivers to be alert on the roadways. If you see emergency vehicles of any kind, please pull over and let them pass safely. Do not pull out your cell phones to record the chase if you are operating a vehicle.

Spence is facing multiple charges associated with Thursday night’s chase. Sheriff Jones says Spence has outstanding warrants on unrelated charges.