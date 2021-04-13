Lee County family says neighbor is tormenting area with sirens, animal noises, and loud music

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Several Lee County families near Beauregard say they’re being tormented by a neighbor blasting music, sirens, and animal noises at all hours of the day and night.

Residents say they have complained for months to law enforcement and local lawmakers. Monday, families brought their concerns before the Lee County Commission, who plans on meeting again next week on the issue.

Sean Owsley and his family, including his two-year-old daughter, have lived along Lee County Road 165 for about a year. Owsley says it’s not uncommon for his family to be awakened in the middle of the night when a resident who lives along Lee Road 392 starts blaring emergency sirens.

“I live half a mile away. I’ve got a neighbor who lives 1.8 miles as the crow flies, and he can hear it. It’s not like a noisy next-door neighbor; people all over can hear this,” said Owsley.

Owsley shared several videos with News 3 of the noise blaring from his neighbor’s home. The noise is played at random times; morning, noon, and night.

“Anything from vulgar rap music, to country, to emergency sirens, tornado sirens, air raid sirens, police sirens. My neighbor is a tornado survivor who lost her son, and at four in the morning, this guy is blasting air raid sirens and tornado sirens in the morning,” said Owsley.

Owsley says nearby families have asked their neighbor to stop without success. Owsley said he started a petition, and so far, 25 residents have signed, pleading for the noise to stop. They’ve also called the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. However, Lee County does not have an ordinance for them to enforce.

“This Sunday morning, he was blaring cows mooing, horses neighing, church bells from about four to seven in the morning. I’ve probably called the police a dozen or so times. The Sheriff’s officers say there is nothing they can do, and (Sheriff) Jay Jones said at the county commission meeting last night, there is nothing we can do. They are working within the legal limits,” said Owsley.

Monday night, families brought their troubles to the Lee County Commission meeting.

“One of the citizens out there, Margaret Brown and her friend Travis has been playing music very loudly and disturbing everybody. When you have noises that are played like a tornado warning and these people, have experienced what they went through on March 3rd, two years ago, with the tornadoes. They lost family members. That just broke my heart, and I know they are tormented by this, and we just can’t allow this to continue,” said Commissioner Robert Ham.

District 4 County Commissioner Robert Ham says he is concerned about the noise startling military veterans who live in the area, as well as families who survived the Lee County tornadoes, which hit just a few miles away. Owsley says he’s concerned about children in the area hearing explicit lyrics. Owsley says his two-year-old daughter has a hard time falling asleep when the noise is blaring.

News 3 left several messages for Margaret Brown, a local attorney, to get her side of the story. We have not heard back. Meanwhile, the Lee County Commission is moving forward with a meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss options.

“The commission feels like everybody has the right to live in their own home in peace and quiet. So I have asked the commission to hold a work session Monday night so we can work on this problem, and we do plan on having the Sheriff there. We are also reaching out to our local delegation to see if we need to get some changes down in Montgomery, so whatever we do will have some teeth to it. We have decided we are going after this with some determination and tenacity and make sure we are successful getting some peace and quiet for these citizens,” said Ham.

News 3 will keep you updated on what happens at Monday’s work session with the Lee County Commission.