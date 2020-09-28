Lee County man now facing 40 child sex charges in ongoing investigation

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Additional charges have been filed against a Smiths Station man in a child sex abuse and torture case investigators are calling deeply disturbing.

31-year-old Brandon Hart now faces 40 child sex charges in the case. Hart’s bond has now been increased to more than two million dollars.

On Sept. 22nd, Lee County Sheriffs investigators and the FBI executed a search warrant on Lee Rd. 560 in Smiths Station. Evidence recovered led to the arrest of 31-year-old Brandon Thomas Hart, from Smiths Station, for 21 counts of sex crimes against children between the ages of 2 and 14 years.

Hart was taken into custody and transported to the Lee County Detention Facility with a bond set at $990,000.

As the investigation continued, investigators discovered additional evidence that warranted 19 additional felony charges against Hart.

New charges include:

• One count of Rape in the First degree

• Five counts of Sodomy in the First Degree

• Three counts of Voyeurism in the First Degree

• Six counts of Production of Child Pornography

• One count of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree

• One count of Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and

• Two counts of Sexual Torture

Hart is being held in the Lee County jail with a bond set at $ 2,114,000.

The investigation remains active and more charges are expected.

“This arrest was the result of an intensive investigative effort conducted jointly between the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The investigation continues, and the primary focus will always be to assist and protect the victims involved in these crimes,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867)