Lee County Sheriff investigating alleged abduction of a man at gunpoint

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged kidnapping at gunpoint of a male victim who told detectives he was able to escape a vehicle and get to safety.

Sheriff Jay Jones says the investigation is in its early stages and few details are available at this time. Sheriff Jones says the alleged abduction happened Wednesday night around 9:30 from a residence in the Lee County area.

The victim says he was abducted by more than one person at gunpoint and placed in a vehicle. The victim says he was able to escape the vehicle in the Phenix City area and call the police. Sheriff Jay Jones says the man apparently knew the men who took him.

Sheriff’s investigators are working in conjunction with the Phenix City Police Department on the investigation.

We hope to provide more details later.