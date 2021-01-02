Lee County Sheriff: Three people shot in possible residential Robbery

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee county investigators report three people are injured in a shooting on the first day of the New Year during a possible Robbery at a residence along Lee Road 703.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones tells news three a 911 call came into the Lee County Sheriff’s Office around 9:00 Friday night regarding a possible Robbery. When investigators arrived, they learned three people had been shot near a residence along Lee Road 703 off 169.

Sheriff Jay Jones tells WRBL News 3, three people are in the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their exact conditions are unknown at this hour.

Sheriff Jones is reporting the shooting may have happened during a robbery at the residence, but the investigation is early and is ongoing. We do not know if anyone is in custody.

Nearby homeowners are reporting they heard several gunshots.

News 3 will update you as details come into our Newsroom.