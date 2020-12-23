Lee County teen dies in early morning vehicle crash

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A tragic story out of east Alabama as a young man from Lee County dies in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, just before Christmas.

The Russell County Coroner’s Office tells News 3, 19-year-old Austin Hodges died when he was ejected from a vehicle during a crash along Hugley Road around 4:35 Wednesday morning.

Alabama State Troopers say a passenger was also ejected but is expected to recover.

The crash remains under investigation.

News 3 expects troopers will release additional information later Wednesday.