 

Lee County teen dies in early morning vehicle crash

Alabama News
Posted: / Updated:

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A tragic story out of east Alabama as a young man from Lee County dies in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, just before Christmas.

The Russell County Coroner’s Office tells News 3, 19-year-old Austin Hodges died when he was ejected from a vehicle during a crash along Hugley Road around 4:35 Wednesday morning. 

Alabama State Troopers say a passenger was also ejected but is expected to recover.

The crash remains under investigation.

News 3 expects troopers will release additional information later Wednesday. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

67° / 53°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 3% 67° 53°

Thursday

57° / 27°
Rain
Rain 100% 57° 27°

Friday

41° / 23°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 41° 23°

Saturday

48° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 48° 27°

Sunday

56° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 56° 33°

Monday

60° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 60° 38°

Tuesday

61° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 61° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

63°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
63°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
3%
59°

57°

7 PM
Cloudy
9%
57°

56°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
56°

56°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
56°

56°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
56°

55°

11 PM
Cloudy
12%
55°

55°

12 AM
Cloudy
19%
55°

55°

1 AM
Showers
37%
55°

54°

2 AM
Showers
43%
54°

55°

3 AM
Showers
54%
55°

55°

4 AM
Rain
76%
55°

55°

5 AM
Rain
76%
55°

56°

6 AM
Rain
85%
56°

57°

7 AM
Rain
94%
57°

57°

8 AM
Rain
100%
57°

56°

9 AM
Rain
100%
56°

57°

10 AM
Rain
100%
57°

56°

11 AM
Rain
100%
56°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories