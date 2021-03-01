Lee County teen works to buy motorcycle that’s now been stolen

BEULAH, Ala. (WRBL) – A young man‘s hard-earned dream was stolen early Monday morning from his family’s shed at their home along Lee Road 2152.

Investigators say Monday, around 3 AM, a bright aqua and a hot pink motorcycle was stolen from a Beulah, Alabama 14-year-old. The family tells News 3 the young man mowed grass for two years to save up $10,000 to buy the bike.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous.