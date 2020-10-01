Lee County Voters: Here’s how you can request an Absentee Ballot

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – We are a month away from the Presidential Election and Lee County’s Probate Judge is explaining how voters can request an Absentee ballot.

Lee County Probate Judge Bill English shared the following information: OPPORTUNITIES FOR ABSENTEE VOTING FOR THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTION

Absentee ballot applications are available online at https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/absentee-voting or at AlabamaVotes.gov. Paper copies are available in the Lee County Courthouse or county satellite offices in Auburn and Smiths Station. Voters can call the Absentee Election Office at (334) 737-3490 to request an application and one will be mailed to them. The deadline for applying for an absentee ballot is Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Completed applications for absentee ballots may be delivered in person to the Absentee Election Manager Mr. James Majors or sent through the US Mail to PO Box 1616, Opelika, AL 36803. Only the voter themselves can return their own absentee application; no one can return another person’s application. Those that are mailed in should be sent with one application per envelope. Even applications from a husband and wife that live in the same household must be returned separately, whether by mail or in person. Failure to do so will result in the application(s) being returned and the process delayed.

The Absentee Election Manager’s Office in the Lee County Courthouse will be open Monday through Friday from now until the election from 8:30 am until 4:30 pm Central Time. In addition, it will remain open until 6:00 pm on all Tuesdays and Thursdays in the month of October. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is close of business Thursday, October 29, and the deadline to postmark or return a ballot in person is close of business Monday, November 2. The Absentee Office is seeing a steady stream of voters in the Courthouse and wait times can range from 10 minutes to as long as an hour. Those wait times are expected to greatly increase as we get closer to Election Day. You are encouraged to use the US Mail option if at all possible. The office can process 4 or 5 mailed-in absentee requests in the same amount of time it takes to process one absentee voter in person. If you have concerns about mail delivery or counting of absentee ballots, in-person voting at the polls on Election Day may be your most reassuring experience. Absentee ballots do not arrive until about 55 days prior to the election, and they arrived on September 9. By that time, the absentee office had already received over a thousand applications. The absentee office is currently experiencing a large number of walk-in voters and is receiving hundreds of mailed applications per day. There are 8-10 assistants working during office hours, as well as nights and weekends to process the mail and handle in-person absentee voting. Your patience is appreciated.