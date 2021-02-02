Lee County woman arrested for insurance fraud claimed to be crime victim

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Cusseta woman is facing charges alleging she tried to steal from an insurance company by claiming her property had been burglarized. 35-year-old Nekida Janquetta Finley is charged with two counts of Forgery in the 2nd Degree.

On January 26th, 2021, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a request from an insurance company regarding an Incident/Offense report they received about a Burglary and Theft of Property. The insurance provider was seeking verification of authenticity on the report they received from the claimant requesting payment for the loss. Investigators determined the report was a falsified document and believed it to be an attempt at insurance fraud. The fraudulent report was showing a burglary that occurred at a residence along Lee Rd. 270 alleging $5,191.00 worth of items had been stolen.

Investigators contacted Finley at the residence in question, where investigators say she admitted to fraudulently creating the document in question and several other documents of similar nature and sending them to other insurance companies. Additional suspected fraudulent documents were found in her possession.

Ms. Finley was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Forgery in the 2nd Degree. She was later released on a $6,000.00 bond. The investigation is still ongoing, and more charges are anticipated.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-(STOP) 7867