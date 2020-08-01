Longtime public servant runs for new elected school board seat

Florence Bellamy is running for a seat on the Phenix City School Board. It would be the first time voters in Phenix City chose school board members.

Bellamy, a state employee for more than 30 years, works for the Russell County District Attorney’s office. She’s the wife of Judge Michael Bellamy and a mother.

The Smiths Station native says she’s running because she wants to help guide the school system through these times.

“In these unprecedented times I think our students and families need stability and I am used to working in a crisis situation because of the work that I did with the state for 31 years and 11 months working with the district attorney’s office and Russel County DHR and I just felt a calling to offer my services again,” said Florence Bellamy, candidate for the At Large seat.

Bellamy says she wants to be a part of the discussion on how to keep students and faculty safe during this pandemic.

She faces Kendyl Sumbry Tarver for the At-Large seat.