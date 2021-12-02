Macon County traffic fatality kills one Union Springs man

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — One traffic fatality in Macon County took several days to discover, according to a news release from ALEA.

Saturday, Nov. 27 a single-vehicle crash occurred at 10:30 p.m.

According to the news release, 58-year-old Clifton Milbry was driving over the speed limit when the vehicle went off the roadway causing him to overcorrect. The vehicle struck a ditch and overturned several times.

The vehicle rolled and came to a final resting point 25 yards into the wood line.

Due to the location, Milbry was not found until several days later after his family reported him missing to the Union Springs Police Department.

ALEA’s Bureau of Investigation and Aviation Unit conducted a search and found Milbry Nov. 29 near the 154 mile marker in Macon County.

Milbry was pronounced dead on the scene, ALEA is continuing an investigation.