LEE COUNTY, Ala. – A male body has been discovered near the Waverly community in west Lee County.

The body was found Thursday morning by caretakers of the property along Lee Road 188.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says the body appears to have been there for a few days.

The remains have been taken to Montgomery for examination and positive identification.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

