Man dies in custody just two days after being secretly indicted on 2016 murder charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – News 19 has been looking into the identity of a man Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said died in jail over the weekend.

The sheriff did not identify the man during a Tuesday morning news conference and did not take any questions from reporters. Instead, he shared a birth date and that the now-deceased man was arrested after being indicted for a 2016 murder.

Based on arrest records, Montarius Morris was the only inmate, with the birthdate and murder charges described by Sheriff Turner, in custody at the time the death was reported.

News 19 has learned that Morris was secretly indicted on Feb. 4 on two felony murder charges. We obtained the indictment which says a Madison County grand jury found that Morris or another party committed burglary, and in the process, two people were shot and killed. The indictment says the incident took place 2016.

The indictment lists the victims as Jaylen Cosby, 19, and Khayree Austin, 17. The two men were killed on July 5, 2016, at a house on Broadmor Road, records show.

Another man, Tyreek Jamar, was originally charged in the killings. Jamar entered a guilty plea to two counts of felony murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison in February 2020. Jamar had originally been indicted for capital murder, on allegations that he committed a robbery and a burglary in the course of the killings.

Law enforcement sources declined to detail why Morris was arrested four and a half years after the killings. A Huntsville Police Department spokesperson told News 19, “Some new evidence came to light in this case and was provided to the grand jury.”

Arrest records show Morris was booked into the Madison County Jail on Feb. 5, at 4:31 a.m. Sheriff Turner said jail staff found him unresponsive after being in custody for a total of 28 hours.

So, what caused Morris’ death? The sheriff said during his Monday press briefing that an investigation led his team to believe the man could’ve ingested drugs prior to being booked into the jail.

The Madison County coroner confirms that Morris’ preliminary cause of death has yet to be listed due to pending toxicology analysis.