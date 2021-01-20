Man killed in a two-vehicle crash involving Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy

‘s

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A man is dead, and a Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy remains hospitalized after a deadly crash Tuesday night along Lake Street in Macon County.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson tells News 3 an on-duty deputy sheriff was driving his unmarked Ford F150 when the patrol vehicle collided with another vehicle. Sheriff Brunson says the passenger in the other vehicle was killed in the crash, while the driver suffered minor injuries. Brunson says the deputy, who is not being identified at this time, was also injured and treated at a local hospital.

“My heart is breaking for all those involved, especially to the family who lost their loved one in this unfortunate accident. It is just horrible,” said Sheriff Brunson.

Sheriff Brunson says the victim’s name be released after all family has been notified.

Bruson says the crash investigation has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for them to investigate. Bruson says the deputy has been placed on administrative leave per standard procedure until the investigation is complete.

News 3 has reached out to ALEA for a statement and more information.