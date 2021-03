AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A man has been seriously wounded in an early morning shooting in Auburn.

Police were called to Old Wrights Mill Road around 7:00 Thursday morning and located the person who had been shot. Auburn investigators remain on the scene.

The victim has been taken to a local hospital. Police say he is in serious condition.

Meanwhile, Auburn investigators are working to identify a person of interest.

