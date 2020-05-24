Man seriously injured jumping off Chimney Rock at Lake Martin

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Memorial Day weekend has turned dangerous for a man who is now seriously injured after jumping from the Chimney Rock/Acapulco Rock area at Lake Martin. 

Alabama State Troopers tell News 3 on Saturday afternoon 56-year-old man jumped from Chimney Rock and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

The Chimney Rock/Acapulco Rock area is a favorite gathering spot for boats at the lake. Many people swim to the rock and climb up to a series of ledges and jump off into the water. Several people have been injured over the years while jumping.

News 3 is told the man was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment. We do not know if the man hit the water wrong or if he possibly slipped and fell off the ledge. 

News 3 will update you as we can. 

