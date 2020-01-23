WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a deputy-involved shooting on I-22 Wednesday night.
According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, an individual was wanted on several felonies and fled from law enforcement on I-22. The suspect’s vehicle then got stuck in mud which gave authorities the chance to apprehend him.
During the man’s arrest, however, there was a struggle for a sheriff’s deputy’s gun and the individual was shot in the hand.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Murphy’s late jumper gives Pittsburgh a 74-72 win over BC
- Wild video shows Kyle Shanahan correctly predict penalty before it happens
- Chinese city stops outbound flights, trains to fight virus
- NFL teams up with Botham Jean Foundation to release PSA on his death
- Man wanted on several felonies shot by deputy on I-22 during struggle, ALEA investigating