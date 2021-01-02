 

Man with Auburn ties killed in Birmingham’s first homicide of the year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WRBL) – The victim in Birmingham’s first homicide of 2021 has longtime connections to the east Alabama area as a former Auburn resident. 

The Birmingham Police Department reports the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 35-year-old Carl Misenrendino III of Birmingham. 

At approximately 9:05 pm on January 1st, East Precinct officers were dispatched to 4040 40th Avenue North on report of a person down. Officers arrived and located Misenrendino lying unresponsive near a house. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced him deceased on the scene.

Details are limited at this time. Investigators are not saying how Misenrendino was killed but evidence suggests foul play.

If there is anyone who has additional information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254- 7777.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

