TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – Tuskegee’s police chief confirms investigators are on the scene at Alabama Avenue after a body was discovered.

Chief Loyd Jenkins confirms a man’s body was located Thursday evening and investigators remain on the scene. Foul play is suspected.

The body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as investigators work to confirm the identity and manner of death.

