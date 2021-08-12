Man’s body recovered from Cahaba River outside Birmingham

IRONDALE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in the Birmingham suburb of Irondale say they’ve found the body of a man who went missing in the Cahaba River.

Irondale police say they recovered the body after a brief search Wednesday afternoon. WBRC-TV reports that police received a report around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that man dove into the river in a recreational area but never surfaced.

Police say the man is 29 years old. They haven’t released his identity.

Irondale is about 7 miles east of downtown Birmingham.

