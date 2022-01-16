MCSO: Mother killed by son in Semmes, son still on the run

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG)- A Semmes woman has been stabbed to death by her son and is still on the run from the Sheriff’s Office.

The homicide happened on Mausap Road in Semmes around 5 o’clock Sunday night. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was stabbed by her son with a sword or knife.

Another family member was also injuried and was transported to the hospital with life-threating injuries.

Deputies are still searching for the son and say he should be considered armed and dangerous with the murder weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation.