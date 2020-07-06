Missing Georiga woman last seen in east Alabama over July 4th weekend

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Investigators say a missing woman from Heard County, Georgia was last spotted in the east Alabama area over the July 4th weekend.

The Heard County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 27-year-old Natalie Pearl Jones/Sheppard. The Heard County woman was last seen in Alabama at 12:52 AM early Sunday morning, July 5, 2020, near 269 River Chase Dr. in Opelika and Jackson’s Gap, Alabama.

Natalie Pearl Jones/Sheppard is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, and weighs around 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair with blond highlights. She has multiple tattoos, including “Isaac” on her left wrist, “Trent” on her right wrist, a star diagram from shoulder to shoulder on her back, along with “Trent” and a baby footprint on her right foot. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse with white shorts, and black sandals with a bow.

Investigators say Jones/Sheppard has been diagnosed as bipolar and schizophrenic but is not on medications.

Investigators say her Chevrolet Cavalier is easy to spot. It’s a hot pink four-door vehicle with a blue stripe. The Georgia license plate number is RVE6177.

If you have any information on Jones/Sheppard’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Lt. Dan Boswell at 706-675-3329 or Heard County 911.