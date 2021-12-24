Mobile woman pleads guilty for her involvement in U.S. Capitol riot back in January

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman pleaded guilty Thursday, Dec. 23 for her involvement in the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol.

Kari Dawn Kelley, 40, pled guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building for her alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riots.

Kelley was charged with unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct after she allegedly climbed into the Capitol building through a window. The charges came after a criminal complaint was filed against Kelley by the Mobile FBI field office.

Kelley was later arrested last February in Mobile.

Investigators were tipped off about Kelley’s involvement in the riots after another suspect identified Kelley in a photograph. The suspect who was interviewed by agents in Kansas City, admitted that they were with Kelley inside the Capitol during the riot.

Security footage obtained by the FBI shows Kelley holding a cellphone inside the Senate Wing of the Capitol. Kelley was seen at about 2:56 p.m. with her hair tied into a ponytail, wearing a cream or white colored scarf along with a grey hooded Adidas sweatshirt, according to court documents.

Kelley, an insurance adjuster, could face up to six months in prison.

Kelley will be sentenced March 17.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.