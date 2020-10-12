Multiple Alabama public universities waiving ACT & SAT testing requirements for 2020-21 school year

Students applying to many four-year universities in Alabama are not having to send in college admission test scores.

Schools say they are instead using a new policy that began in the wake of the pandemic.

10 of Alabama’s 14 public universities have adopted test-optional policies for the 2021 admissions year – with most citing the difficulty students had taking the test last spring during the pandemic.

When schools closed in March due to COVID-19, ACT and SAT test centers closed also– with no at-home option for either test.

Test centers have reopened in many places, but many high schools that serve as test centers have declined to give the September test and instead are waiting until October and even December.

The four-year universities in the state waiving ACT and SAT score submissions for 2021 admissions include: