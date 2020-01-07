Multiple Arrests at Elmore Prison

Elmore, Ala. (WRBL) – Four people visiting an Alabama prison are now behind bars on drug charges.
Officials arrested the following individuals after conducting routine car searches and a pre-visitation pat search:
Kenyatta Graham, 41, of Camp Hill, and Adriana Halkias, 19, of Madison were charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.
Aaliyah Danner, 22, of Montgomery was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Norman Mangione, 67, of Sylacauga, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after correctional officers searched and found marijuana in Mangione’s pocket during a pre-visitation pat search.
All four individuals were taken to Elmore County Jail following their arrests.