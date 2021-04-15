Multiple people being treated for possible rabies exposure in Beauregard

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – Five people have possibly been exposed to rabies after a raccoon tested positive for the virus this week in the Beauregard community.

Veterinarian Dr. Gary Hunt tells News 3 a dog was exposed when it killed the raccoon on Sunday. Hunt received the test results Thursday. killed coon Sunday. The individuals are undergoing rabies prophylactic treatment, and the dog is quarantined.

Rabies is a human infection that occurs after a transdermal bite or scratch by an infected animal, like dogs and cats. It can be transmitted when infectious material, usually saliva, comes into direct contact with a victim’s fresh skin lesions. Rabies may also occur, though in sporadic cases, through inhalation of virus-containing spray or organ transplants.

Pet owners need to have their animals registered and vaccinated under Alabama law.

Animal bite victims should practice immediate washing of bites with soap and water for at least ten minutes and receive appropriate Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP)if need from trained health workers.

Source: https://doh.gov.ph/national-rabies-prevention-and-control-program