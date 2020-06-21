Multiple people shot near Railroad Avenue in Auburn, police investigating

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) – Sunday morning, just after midnight, law enforcement and ambulances responded to multiple people being shot in Auburn, near Railroad Avenue and North Donahue Drive.

Nearby residents are telling News 3 there was a massive party with hundreds of people and vehicles parked up and down Highway 14.

Then, shortly after midnight, neighbors heard gunshots.





An Auburn University alert is urging residents to secure in place as we are unsure if the shooter(s) is in custody.

We do not know how many people have been injured or their conditions. Stay with News 3 for updates.