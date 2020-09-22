Musical Message: Lee County Deputy becomes Gospel Music recording artist

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource Officer is taking the Gospel Music world by storm with the release of his new single. The message behind Timotheus Treadwell’s music is deeply personal, yet relatable and timely, especially during the struggles so many are facing in 2020.

Treadwell in the studio

Deputy Treadwell joined the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in 2015. He moved from Chicago where he was a special education teacher for 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade students. Working inside the schools was a natural fit. Three years ago, Deputy Treadwell became a certified School Resource Officer and began working at inside Smiths Station High School, where his goal is to reach local youth and help them stay on the right path.

In March, Deputy Treadwell added a new title to his name, that of Gospel Music recording artist, when he released ‘Won It All’ as his first single. Deputy Treadwell explains the lyrics are a testimony to how God has walked him through all the challenges he’s faced in life.

“Don’t stress out about your current situation; God has already won. He’s already fixed it. You are just waiting to see how he’s fixed it, and you’re just waiting to hear the story.” shared Deputy Treadwell.

Treadwell shared a message with his students, even before he became a Gospel Music recording artist.

“I just encourage them don’t let their current situation define who they are,” said Deputy Treadwell.

Instead, Deputy Treadwell urges students to flip the script and do something that defines them. It’s a message many students have taken to heart. One student printed it out on paper and posted signs saying “Do something that defines you” all over the high school.

“Here, you help coach kids and show them how to act in a situation. So, it’s like, if you do this, then you get this result. It may keep them from doing what we encounter out on patrol. I like to be proactive, not just a responder or a reactor,” said Deputy Treadwell.

Dominique and Timotheus Treadwell

Treadwell, who is the Music Director at City Church in Opelika, says his wife Dominique’s love and support nudged him into the recording studio.

“She told me I am not going to let you sit on your gifts. I am not going to let your gifts die. She is my marketing; she is everything. She is amazing,” said Treadwell.

Now Treadwell’s single is being downloaded from streaming platforms like iTunes and iHeart Radio, to name a few. He has another single expected to be out in October, with a full album release in March.

“My passion is music and serving God and worshipping Him with the gifts he gave me and trying to encourage others with it’,” said Treadwell.

Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM at City Church, Timotheus, and Dominique Treadwell, along with other artists, are hosting a free concert for an evening of worship and celebration. Space is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines. However, Treadwell often shares his worship music on Facebook Live.

You can follow Timotheus Treadwell on his Facebook Page and download his single.