Need a ride to the polls? NAACP will pick you up

Alabama News

by: Cory McGinnis

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is transporting people for a common cause, igniting real change on Super Tuesday.

“All over the State of Alabama, the NAACP is working really hard to make sure that people have a ride to the polls,” said NAACP Vice President Kenneth Dukes.

The NAACP has been doing this free deed for years. Dukes says if you need a ride call, the NAACP State Office at 256-444-1300. He says a member or volunteer will take the voter to the polling location.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

