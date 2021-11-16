New $57 million development project coming to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, the Dothan Chamber of Commerce announced that FedEx will be building a $57 million facility in east Dothan on Sam Houston Boulevard.

The 317,000 square-foot ground facility will stand on a 70-acre site on Sam Houston Boulevard located in the Sam Houston Industrial Park.

Construction on the facility is expected to start this December and be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022. It is expected to add more than 200 jobs to the area.

