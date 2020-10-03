New name, lettering goes up on John Robert Lewis Hall at Troy University

Alabama News

by: Bobby Stilwell

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Ala. – Same building, new name.

Thursday, Troy University posted a video to Facebook showcasing workers officially adding the new name onto the now-former Bibb Graves Hall.

Bibb Graves, an Alabama in the 1920s and 1930s, also served as a Grand Cyclops of the Montgomery chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.

Troy’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to rename the building to John Roberts Lewis Hall back in August, honoring the late Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon who died in July.

Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor called Lewis “a towering figure in American history” following the re-naming vote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

