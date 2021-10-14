New Opelika council created to support minority business owners

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –The Opelika Chamber of Commerce has created a new Minority Business Council.

Opelika Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ali Rauch says representation matters and she wants to make the chamber reflect the community it serves.

“As I looked at our chamber membership, I saw that it didn’t quite look like our community as a whole,” says Rauch. “And I wanted to encourage our community to and help give minority business owners the resources that they need.”

The goal of the business council is to foster growth and networking opportunities for minority businesses through targeted programming and events, and to be a resource to minority business owners in the community.

Nicholas Armistead will serve as the council chairman, he explained what he thinks this council means to the Auburn community.

“The Minority Business Council is, I think, a great step forward for the minority businesses in the Auburn-Opelika area, just around the Lee County area,” says Armistead. “I mean, it’s just a great step forward because, you know, a lot of business don’t have the tools and resources they need to operate at maximum capacity. And I think, you know, this could be the bridge to do that.”

The members of the council have been selected but no events have been planned as of yet.