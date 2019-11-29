Nova retires as Aurea prepares to soar

Auburn fans showed up in droves to the Football, Fans and Feathers show ahead of the Iron Bowl.

Trainers showcased a collection of owls, falcons and vultures to over a 1,000 Auburn fans at the Southeastern Raptor Center. They were blown away by the grand finale which featured the Auburn mascots.

Trainers brought out the recently retired war eagle Nova and welcomed Aurea who will be taking his place. Aurea is Auburn’s eighth war eagle.

Andrew Hopkins is the assistant director of Raptor Training and Education. He says this isn’t goodbye to Nova, it’s more of a see ya later.

“With Nova having his heart condition we’re not going to take him to as many of shows as he used to be going to. Aurea is now going to be filling in that role as War Eagle 8. So she’s going to be going to a lot more of the shows, but Nova will go to a lot more of the local shows. He just might get out as much as he use to,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins says a fun fact about Nova is his winning percentage is about 75% when he’s flown before Auburn’s home football games.