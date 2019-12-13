NTSB blames inadequate work for deadly blast in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A federal investigation is blaming inadequate work by an excavation crew for a pipeline explosion that killed two people in Alabama and slowed the flow of fuel to the Eastern Seaboard in 2016.

A report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board says excavators used heavy machinery to dig up a Colonial Pipeline pipe when the work should have been done by hand.

It says a machine hit a fitting on the pipeline, unleashing gasoline and starting a blaze that killed two people and hurt four others.

Relatives of a worker who died in the blast filed suit over his death in September.