Numbers to Names: Historic changes coming to more than 100 Smiths Station roads

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A historic change is coming to the City of Smiths Station involving a significant road renaming project. One hundred eight roads, totaling nearly 40-miles of roadway, are switching from numbers to names.

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland says the road renaming project is a significant aspect of his vision to help one of the fastest-growing cities in Alabama continue reaching economic prosperity and a sense of community.

Smiths Station road name changes

“Mayberry 2021. That’s what we say. We have the swing park, people walk in the evenings, and everyone knows everyone. The hometown feel is what we are going for,” said Mayor Copeland.

Last summer, the city regained control of its roadway and bridge from Lee County. A committee formed and considered community input when choosing names. Lee Road 430 is now called Panther Parkway. Lee Road 246 will be Lamb Road.

“I think people will enjoy it a lot more to say I live on Oak Hurst Drive or Panther Parkway instead of Lee Road 242. Every day when I am at the store, I have someone walk in and say, where is this Lee Road number at and where is this one? It’s confusing. I am glad we are able to do this,” said Copeland.

Panther Parkway

Tuesday, a final list of named roads was approved by the city council. Initially, some new road names had commas and hyphens. However, those had to be removed for mail delivery. Copeland said the new signs would be installed over the next six months. He’s asking everyone’s patience as the new roadways are learned. Copeland believes transitioning from numbers to names helps create the community feeling citizens crave.

“It’s going to take MapQuest and Google Earth and all of that time to get changed over, but once that happens, I think people will enjoy it a lot more,” said Copeland.

The new signs cost the city around $14,000.