O Town and Country Financial “Scoop it Forward” for health care heroes

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A story about being better together takes us to Opelika, where health care heroes are receiving a free scoop of delicious ice cream thanks to a local company’s generous donation.

“You gotta have ice cream in the cone because nobody wants an empty cone. What’s the point of that?” asks O Town Owner, Chris George.

A taste of heaven in every scoop delights visitors to O Town Ice Cream in Opelika. Angela and Chris George own the shop, and the couple not only serves up joy to their customers; they continually give back to their community.

“They are a huge supporter, and you see them all the time,” shared Jamie Capps with Country Financial.

Recently, Country Financial launched a program called Better Together. The campaign’s first stop was paying O Town Ice Cream $1,000, so the business could share free scoops of Ice Cream with health care heroes to enjoy during their time off at the ice cream shop.

“We are hopefully promoting our health care workers but also helping out a local business as well,” shared Country Financial’s, Tim McClain.

O Town owners Angela and Chris George are like most small businesses trying to survive COVID-19.

“Normally March through now is our busiest time with events and gets us through the slower months. It will be interesting to see come November. I hope people have a sweet tooth,” shared Chris George.

The couple has experienced personal pain associated with COVID-19, with the loss of Bennie Adkins. Adkins was awarded The Medal of Honor and was a longtime patron of O Town since it first opened in 2015.

The O Town’s Scoop it Forward program is a way to honor Bennie, health care heroes, and share happiness with others.

“We love bringing back the Scoop It Forward for health care workers come in and show us their id from the hospital and get a free scoop,” shared Angela George.

O Town serves up delicious ice cream, a lunch menu, and coffee. Now, you too can Scoop it Forward.

“You buy them a scoop, it can be a person or a group, their names go on the board, and they come in and see their name and that you bought them some ice cream. It’s a cool way to bless someone,” shared Chris Goerge.

A win-win is hard to find in a pandemic, but O Town and Country Financial scooped up the opportunity.