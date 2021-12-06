 

Officer stabbed when responding to noise complaint in Bessemer

Alabama News

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer police officer was stabbed by a woman when responding to a noise disturbance Sunday night, authorities said.

The officer responded to the 3500 block of 8th Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. and approached the woman. Police said she became aggressive and caused an altercation with the officer. The woman, then, stabbed the officer with a knife, they said.

Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department said that the woman is in custody and that the officer is in stable condition at UAB West.

