On your side with Alabama unemployment answers during COVID-19 crisis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – In Alabama, the Department of Labor continues processing unemployment claims at a historic rate. Since March 14, close to 350,000 Alabamians applied for unemployment. Nearly half of the approved applications are receiving benefits to the tune of $241 million in COVID-19 related unemployment checks.

Understanding your unemployment status should be more accessible, according to the Department of Labor’s Tara Hutchison. The Alabama Unemployment Claim Tracker can answer simple questions online and is updated with new information daily. A new call center is also taking claim applications.

“We contracted out with a third-party provider to add 60 more people answering phones. We can say there is little to no wait time at least for filing claims on the phones. We are still working on beefing up our inquiry line where people can call in who have questions about their claim,” said Hutchison.

Once your claim is approved, you will receive benefits for every day you were not working. If your employer calls you back, you are expected to return. If you return to work but still have not received payment from your valid unemployment claim, Hutchison says don’t worry. You will be paid for the days you did not work.

“Anyone who does quit their job or refuses to go back to work and continues to draw unemployment without a valid reason, then benefits can be discontinued under what is called Refusal of Suitable Work,” shared Hutchison.

Hutchison says there are exceptions for not returning to work, including caring for a child who’s school or childcare is closed due to COVID-19. Your best option is to speak with your employer or human resource office if you have concerns and see if you are eligible for help under the Families First Coronovirus Response Act and CARES Act.

“As far as self-quarantining and those issues the guidelines we have gotten from the U.S. Department of Labor has not been made crystal clear so far we have been advised to make those on a case by case basis,” shared Hutchison.

If you don’t go back to work and DO NOT have a valid reason, your unemployment stops. If you continue trying to collect under pretenses, you can face serious consequences.

It’s a good idea to go ahead and review the CARES Act and the Families First Act, take a look at the guidelines for working and then reach out to your human resource office at work if you have any concerns or questions.



MORE INFORMATION: Here is a release on the Refusal to Work clause issued April 23 by the Alabama Department of Labor.

Refusal of Work Can Cause a Disqualification in Unemployment Compensation Benefits

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Department of Labor is reminding unemployment claimants that if their employer calls them back, they must accept work. To remain eligible for unemployment benefits, federal law requires that those who have been placed on a temporary layoff related to the COVID-19 pandemic must return to work if called back.

Not returning to work when there is available work could be considered a “refusal of work” and could potentially disqualify claimants from receiving unemployment insurance benefits.

“It’s important for workers to know that if their employer reopens or otherwise calls them back to work, they must do so, unless they have a good work-related cause for not returning,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Quitting work without good cause to obtain additional benefits under the regular unemployment program or CARES Act programs qualifies as fraud.”

Employers are encouraged to utilize the New Hire system to report those employees who fail to return to work. Information about the New Hire System can be found HERE.

The CARES Act specifically provides for serious consequences for fraudulent cases including fines, confinement, and an inability to receive future unemployment benefits until all fraudulent claims and fines have been repaid.