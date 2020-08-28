One injured in Auburn business shooting, police say domestic related

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police confirm there is an active shooting investigation along Alabama Street in Auburn. The suspected shooter remains at large. We are working on a description to share.

Witnesses say Friday around 11:00 AM, a person walked into a business and began shooting. Police can’t confirm if the shooting happened outside the business or inside, but did say a person has been injured in a shooting that appears to be domestic-related.

A life flight helicopter has been called to airlift the injured person to a hospital.

The scene is still active – we will update you as we can