One year later, community remembers slain Auburn Officer William Buechner

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Tuesday marked one year since Auburn Officer William Buechner was shot and killed in the line of duty. Two more officers were also wounded while responding to a domestic violence call. The day forever remains one of the darkest in Auburn Public Safety history as a beloved father, husband, and son gave his life in service of strangers.

Tuesday, Buechner’s sacrifice was honored on a beautiful spring day. Family, friends, and officers gathered at Officer Buechner’s graveside at Town Creek Cemetery to honor a man who meant to so much to so many.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since we lost Will and of course had the two other officers injured. Today, we are here to remember him, what he did for his community, and the sacrifice he gave and the example he set for all of us, ” shared Public Safety Director Paul Register.

Officer Buechner was a loving husband to his wife Sara and a father of two, son Henry and step-daughter McKenna. Buechner served as an Auburn Police Officer for 13 years as a brother in blue. He also found a brotherhood within the Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

“We knew his reputation as an excellent law enforcement officer and just meant so much to us. I can’t even put into words how much I miss him,” shared DeWayne Garner.

On May 19th, 2019, Buechner made the ultimate sacrifice when responding to a family in need during a domestic violence call. APD Officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliot were also injured in the shooting and thankfully recovered. A suspect was arrested and is facing Captial Murder Charges. The Alabama law that makes the slaying of a first responder a capital offense carries the name of the slain Auburn officer.

“If the community can continue with your thoughts and prayers. All the kind gestures everyone in the community has done for the past year, remember Will and keep his memory alive, that’s enough for us,” shared Register.

June 27th -Gunners are hosting their memorial ride for Will Beuchener and his family. The club sells t-shirts right now, and 100-percent of the proceeds to the trusts for Will’s children. For more information and ride details, you can visit the Gunners Auburn Facebook Page.