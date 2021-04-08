Opelika/Auburn City Schools continue mask requirements

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika and Auburn City Schools will continue requiring masks at school even after Alabama’s mask mandate expires on Friday.

“Thanks to the cooperation of our staff, students, and families, we have kept our COVID-19 numbers low within the schools and we feel that it is important to continue wearing face coverings and social distancing in order to maintain those low numbers through the end of May. We have consulted with local physicians and even though the COVID situation is improving, we believe it is important to finish the year with our current guidelines,” stated Dr. Mark Neighbors, Superintendent, Opelika City Schools.

Auburn City Schools will also require students, teachers and staff to mask.

“In accordance with the Board of Education approved “Return to Learning” plan, the wearing of masks and facial coverings by ACS students and employees during the school day will continue through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.



Auburn school administrators say they will continue to follow practical guidelines that are appropriate for student and staff health needs as we finish this school year.



On April 9, Alabama lifts statewide orders requiring people to wear masks in public