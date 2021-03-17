 

Opelika defendant found guilty in deadly Auburn shooting

Alabama News
Posted: / Updated:

Auburn, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County jury has returned a guilty verdict in a deadly September 2018 shooting near the Auburn McDonalds on Magnolia Avenue. The defendant, Jarvis Nichols, was 17-years-old when the jury agreed he shot and killed 20-year-old Evan Wilson. Nichols is charged as an adult. We are awaiting more information from the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting happened on September 9, 2018. One person was killed, and four more were injured in the early Sunday morning shooting. 20-year-old Evan Wilson of Tuskegee was killed. A 16-year-old male from Opelika was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center in Columbus for serious injuries; a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old female from Opelika were also injured and taken to East Alabama Medical Center. A 21-year-old male Auburn University student sustained non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and was transported to EAMC.

Auburn police say an altercation led to the shooting. Video obtained by News 3 shows a group of people gathering along Magnolia Avenue, some engaging in a verbal back and forth. The footage allegedly shows Nichols in a white shirt look behind his back, then raise a gun and begin shooting. News 3 is not airing the gunshot flashes or the actual shooting of Evan Wilson.

Evan Wilson

Shortly after Wilson’s death, News 3 spoke with his mother, whose heart is still breaking over her son’s loss, who was also a devoted brother, uncle, and friend.

“I can’t recall a time when Evan wasn’t smiling. If you saw Evan, he had that big smile,” she said.

As for the four others injured in the shooting, three teens and a 21-year old AU student have recovered. Investigators said it doesn’t appear the injured were targeted in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

70° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 70° 65°

Thursday

70° / 45°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 97% 70° 45°

Friday

61° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 61° 44°

Saturday

60° / 39°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 8% 60° 39°

Sunday

66° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 66° 40°

Monday

72° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 72° 45°

Tuesday

74° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 74° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
70°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
69°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
5%
69°

68°

10 PM
Cloudy
5%
68°

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
66°

66°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
66°

67°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
67°

67°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
87%
67°

67°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
67°

66°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
97%
66°

66°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
66°

65°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
65°

65°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
65°

68°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
70°

70°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
70°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
70°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
69°

69°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
69°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
69°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories